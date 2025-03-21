Can IPL 2025 be watched for free on JioHotstar?

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins on Saturday, March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. Fans will be able to witness live action on TV as well as on digital streaming platforms.

Back in 2015, Hotstar was the digital streaming partner for IPL games and it was free until a subscription-based model was introduced for fans. In 2023, the rights for the same were acquired by JioCinema, with the viewing experience available in 4K resolution and with a free-for-all model.

With the merger between Viacom18 and Disney Star India now complete, JioHotstar has become the new center to enjoy live action. However, watching IPL matches will not be free this year. Fans will have to subscribe to the JioHotstar plans which are Monthly (Premium,₹299), Quarterly (Super, ₹299 and Premium, ₹499), and Yearly (Super, ₹899 and Premium, ₹1499)

Additionally, viewers using the Jio sim can do a recharge worth ₹299 and can enjoy the action for free. They will be getting a 90-day free period on either TV or mobile with the recharge plan. The plan will be activated for 90 days from March 22

IPL to allow use of saliva on the ball, to use two deliveries to counter the effect of dew: Reports

Post the captain's meeting on Thursday, March 20, the IPL got into consultation with the skippers, with the rules seeing a few changes. The use of saliva, which was banned post the COVID-19 pandemic, has been ruled back. Bowlers have welcomed the decision by the BCCI.

Additionally, IPL will see two balls being used in an innings to counter the effect of dew. After the 11th over, a new, drier ball will be provided with the aim of ensuring that there is no advantage to a particular side.

