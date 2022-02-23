"Can't wait to get started" - Ajit Agarkar shares his excitement about joining Delhi Capitals as assistant coach for IPL 2022

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is set to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The franchise took to social media on Wednesday (February 23) to confirm the ex-cricketer's appointment.

The Delhi-based franchise shared a video featuring Agarkar on social media, in which he expressed his excitement at joining the team for this year's cash-rich league. He said:

"I am very excited to be part of Delhi Capitals squad for this season. I have been lucky enough to be a player and to be returning in a different capacity. It's obviously very exciting.

"We have a young and terrific squad led by one of the most talented players in the world - Rishabh Pant. And the coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Looking forward to working with them, can't wait to get started and creating some special memories."

The franchise chose not to renew the contracts of Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra, who served as assistant coaches the previous season. The DC think-tank will be led by head coach Ricky Ponting.

Ajit Agarkar and Pravin Amre have been announced as assistant coaches for IPL 2022, while James Hopes will be the bowling coach.

Delhi Capitals have a solid squad for IPL 2022

Team India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will captain the Delhi Capitals in this year's Indian T20 extravaganza. Apart from Pant, DC retained Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

They added several marquee names to their roster at the two-day event earlier this month.

Delhi Capitals' squad for IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

