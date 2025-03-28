"Can they think about playing 1 of the 2 in place of Rasikh Salam Dar? - Aakash Chopra on questions for RCB ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned whether the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) should include either Mohit Rathee or Swapnil Singh in their playing combination at Rasikh Salam Dar's expense for their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He also wondered whether the Bengaluru-based franchise would play Bhuvneshwar Kumar, considering the control the swing bowler provides.

RCB will lock horns with CSK in Match 8 of IPL 2025 in Chennai on Friday, March 28. The visitors used three spinners - Krunal Pandya, Suyash Sharma and Liam Livingstone - to bowl a combined 10 overs in their seven-wicket win in the IPL 2025 opener in Kolkata six days ago.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reflected on a couple of selection questions for RCB ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against CSK.

"The first question will be whether Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play. The question is whether he is fit or not. He was bowling in the nets in the last match. However, will you see him playing here because I feel he has a huge role to play? He is someone who gives you control. Bhuvneshwar being fit and playing is absolutely critical," Chopra said (7:00).

"The second thing I am thinking is that if spin is dominant, Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets and Suyash Sharma took one but Suyash was very expensive, can either Mohit Rathee or Swapnil be played? Can they think about playing one of the two in place of Rasikh Salam Dar? Can an extra spinner be played because it's a spin-friendly ground?" he added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that CSK will likely field three frontline spinners and opined that RCB might also have to do the same. While observing that Krunal Pandya is effective but slightly underrated, he added that it remains to be seen how the spin-bowling all-rounder bowls at Chepauk and that he would also need support from the other end.

"The focus will be on Rajat Patidar, the captain, and his batting" - Aakash Chopra on the battle to watch out for in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Rajat Patidar smashed 34 runs off 16 deliveries in RCB's IPL 2025 win vs KKR. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked the contest between Noor Ahmad and Rajat Patidar as the battle to watch out for in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings.

"The third thing I will focus on for Bengaluru is the contest between Noor Ahmad and Rajat Patidar. There will be a contest between Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli and one between Ravindra Jadeja and Phil Salt as well, but the focus will be on Rajat Patidar, the captain, and his batting," he said (8:40).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the RCB captain would have to take the attack to the CSK wrist spinner.

"He is exceptional against spin, and who will take down Noor Ahmad? It will be worth watching. If Devdutt Padikkal plays, he will come at No. 3, then Rajat Patidar will have to negate, negotiate, and decimate the majority of Noor Ahmad. If he does that, great. If he is unable to do that, the match will turn towards Chennai. Noor Ahmad might just hold the key to this match's outcome," Chopra elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that history suggests CSK should beat RCB in Friday's game. However, the analyst added that he won't be surprised if the visitors register their first win against CSK at Chepauk since 2008.

