"Captain cool" - Badminton star Parupalli Kashyap poses with MS Dhoni at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is among the sports personalities in attendance for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Dhoni's pictures from the celebrations have gone viral on social media, with fans giving the former India captain's style a big thumbs up. The 42-year-old also posed alongside badminton player Parupalli Kashyap for a selfie.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kashyap shared his selfie alongside Dhoni. He captioned the post:

"Captain cool 😎🇮🇳😇😍"

It is worth mentioning that several Indian cricket stars, including MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan, reached Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations. A few international cricketers like Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, and Dwayne Bravo, are also part of the invitees.

"He will definitely play one more season" - MS Dhoni's childhood friend Paramjit Singh on the CSK captain's IPL future

MS Dhoni will be seen in action during the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will continue to lead defending champions CSK.

While many believe that this could be Dhoni's swansong season, his childhood friend Paramjit Singh has a different take. Paramjit recently stated that he expects the veteran keeper-batter to play at least one more season after IPL 2024.

During an interview with OneCricket, he said:

"I do not think this will be his (Dhoni’s) last season. He is still fit. I think he will play one or two more seasons. He will definitely play one more season. The reason is he is fit."

It is worth mentioning that Paramjit is also the owner of Prime Sports. Dhoni is expected to endorse his childhood friend's sports shop by playing with a sticker of Prime Sports on his bat in IPL 2024.

The Chennai-based side will open their IPL 2024 campaign with a blockbuster clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

