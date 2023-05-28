"Captain Dhoni is not using him at all" - Aakash Chopra feels CSK-GT IPL 2023 final could be Moeen Ali's night

Aakash Chopra reckons the underutilized Moeen Ali could shine for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

Moeen, who has primarily batted down the order in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, has aggregated 124 runs at a below-par average of 17.71 in 10 innings. He has bowled just 26 overs in 14 matches, scalping nine wickets at a reasonable economy of 7.50.

While reflecting on the CSK's middle order in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that MS Dhoni might have some plans up his sleeve for Moeen, elaborating:

"Captain Dhoni is not using him (Moeen) at all. He is neither getting him to bat nor bowl. He has thought something about him. This could be his night. Jadeja might come good with the bat but his bowling might not work here because the pitch is going to be favorable for batting."

The former Indian opener feels the Titans will target Shivam Dube with their spinners, reasoning:

"Dube will have slight problems against spin. He got dismissed by Noor Ahmad in the last match as well. Now also they will try to trap him not with fast bowling but with spin bowling."

Chopra expects Ajinkya Rahane to continue his run-scoring spree away from home, stating:

"Ajinkya Rahane has not played well in Chennai. He has scored more runs as soon as he has gone out of Chennai. He has come away again and I feel he can score runs here. Ajinkya Rahane could be that bank at No. 3."

Dube (386) and Rahane (299) are CSK's third and fourth-highest run-getters, behind only their two openers, in IPL 2023. The latter, who was at his explosive best at the start of the tournament, hasn't reached the 25-run mark in his last five innings and will want to make a more significant contribution in the title decider.

"They are slightly dependent on their openers" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's batting

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have generally given CSK a flying start. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels that CSK are a little overreliant on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway in the batting department. He opined:

"They have a lot of Indian batting but they are slightly dependent on their openers. Their two openers play well. How well Ruturaj Gaikwad batted the last time they played here - he missed his century but batted at a different level."

The reputed commentator expects Conway to have a testing time against Mohammad Shami, observing:

"Devon Conway got out that day and he scored 40 the last time the two teams met at Chepauk but it was a slow 40, didn't look his fluent best. So I feel it will be a challenge. Mohammad Shami will go around the stumps and try to bring the ball in."

Shami castled Conway for one run in the tournament opener between the two sides in Ahmedabad. CSK's left-handed opener scored a 34-ball 40 against the Titans in Qualifier 1 in Chennai but wasn't at his free-flowing best.

