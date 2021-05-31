"Captaincy change was the management's call, but I feel both Warner and Williamson are the best" - Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg offered his views on the Sunrisers Hyderabad management's decision to change their skipper after six games of IPL 2021. He believed naming Kane Williamson as the team's captain was the backroom staff's call, but in his opinion, both Williamson and David Warner were the best.

Speaking to India TV Cricket on Monday (May 31), Priyam Garg was asked how things changed for the SRH players after the team management elected a new skipper.

"I think the conversations change a bit. Both captains have different views on a player. It depends on the player I think how you can convince the skipper that you are here to give your 100 percent to the team and contribute to the team's cause. I like both Kane Williamson and David Warner. Both of them always back the players and bring their experience to the fore. Captaincy change was the management's call, but I feel both are the best," Priyam Garg answered.

Priyam Garg played 14 matches in the previous edition of the IPL. However, he warmed the benches during the first half of IPL 2021. The 20-year-old said even though he was out of the playing XI, he learned a lot from his seniors.

I learned if you are disciplined in life, you can achieve your goals: Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg has got an opportunity to interact with Indian legend VVS Laxman in the IPL (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

In the same interview, Priyam Garg was asked about his experience working with the likes of VVS Laxman and Manish Pandey. Garg said he learned the significance of discipline from his seniors.

"Discipline is the first thing I have got to learn. They are very disciplined and strict when it comes to diet, recovery or training. They do their works with full focus. Last year, I met VVS Sir and Manish Bhai for the first time. So, I learned if you are disciplined in life, you can achieve your goals," Priyam Garg concluded.

It will be exciting to see if SRH include Garg in their playing XI during the second half of IPL 2021.