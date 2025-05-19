Centurion Sai Sudharsan finishes match in style with a six to help GT beat DC convincingly by 10 wickets in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan finished the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in style with a six. He powered his side to a 10-wicket victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 18. GT, RCB, and PBKS sealed their playoff spots after this game.

Ad

GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first in the contest. KL Rahul (112*) hit his fifth IPL century to steer DC to 199/3 in the first innings. Arshad Khan starred for GT in the bowling department with a decent spell of 2-0-7-1.

Sai Sudharsan (108*) and Shubman Gill (93*) then played splendid knocks to make light work of the chase of 200. The Gujarat side reached there in 19 overs without losing a single wicket. Sudharsan finished the match in style at the end of the 19th over by smashing leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam for his fourth six.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the winning hit in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"There is joy when you finish games for the team"- Sai Sudharsan after his POTM performance in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match

GT opener Sai Sudharsan was adjudged Player of the Match at the post-match presentation following his magnificent century in the second innings. Reflecting on his batting performance, he said:

Ad

"Feels great to contribute to the team, and there is joy when you finish games for the team. When we got the break, I was thinking about it, and it paid off. To be honest, during the 7-10 overs, they bowled well. We took the game deeper, and after 12 overs, we got the big overs that sealed it for us. Belief has gotten better and expanded my batting."

Ad

"I failed at taking risks earlier, but I have become much more expressive. Maybe I can get better at striking against spin, and improve my batting from the 15th over mark. There is a lot of understanding between us. We complement each other well and run well too. The middle overs batting has been key for us this IPL. When I make an error, he points it out and helps me correct it," Sai added.

Sai Sudharsan will be in action on Thursday (May 22) when GT will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More