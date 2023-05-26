"Certainly not lived up to the expectations" - Aakash Chopra on Harshal Patel's IPL 2023 season for RCB

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is disappointed with Harshal Patel's performance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the IPL 2023 season and feels he was a bit too expensive.

Patel picked up 13 wickets in 14 games, but leaked runs at 9.66 per over. Batters used to set themselves up for his slower deliveries, making him that much more predictable. Chopra also spoke about the inconsistent line and length that the pacer used to bowl, resulting in too many loose deliveries.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Harshal Patel:

"Harshal Patel had just an 'okay' season. He wasn't able to control runs at the death and the waist-height no balls and full tosses were happening too often. He has certainly not lived up to the expectations that were there from him."

Aakash Chopra baffled with RCB's decision-making

Aakash Chopra also questioned some of the decisions that the RCB management made, including giving young leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma a debut in a must-win encounter against the Gujarat Titans.

He feels that with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga out of form and also injured, Bangalore could have stuck to the experienced Karn Sharma in a virtual knockout game.

On this, Chopra stated:

"Hasaranga just didn't have form on his side. There were quite a few baffling decisions made by the management, like when they played a youngster in their final game ahead of Karn Sharma. I meant who does that when it's a must-win game? Also the ball was wet due to the rain."

RCB will look back at their season as a missed opportunity to finally go all the way and grab that elusive maiden IPL title. They have finished in sixth place on the IPL 2023 points table, with seven wins from 14 games.

