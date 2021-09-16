IPL 2021: [Watch] "Old Yuzi is back!" - Chahal, Maxwell seen in action during RCB's latest practice session

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) welcomed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell amongst their ranks in the latest training session. The duo landed in the UAE last week and joined the squad following the completion of their mandate quarantine period.

AB de Villiers was seen welcoming both players back into the RCB family before the net session commenced. Coach Mike Hesson laid out the plans for the session and outlined the importance of the specific purpose of their regime that was earlier discussed in team meetings. He said:

"So, in terms of practice today, we all know what the role is. We've all had those meetings for what we're training for. So when we go in the nets, we're really specific about what we're trying to get out of it."

Yuzvendra Chahal was at his cheerful best after he offered to bat against Maxwell's bowling later on in the session. After bowling under the lights and slowly getting back into rhythm, Chahal reflected back on his first training session back with the franchise. Chahal said:

"Obviously, the feeling was good, it was okay and I'm happy with the way I bowled today. I'm very pumped up, especially, you know, we're good on the points table and we have a very good chance to stay at the top of the table and when you bowl well after a long time you always feel good. Today, I can say that the old Yuzi is back."

Chahal was far from his best in the initial leg of the IPL in India. Despite RCB competing in spin-friendly surfaces like Chennai, the leg-spinner struggled for rhythm and could only scalp 4 wickets in 7 wickets at an economy of 8.26.

Maxwell and AB de Villiers indulge in a fun contest with a tennis racket

Seemingly after the net session, AB de Villiers was joined by Glenn Maxwell to compete in a quirky game. Both players attempted to hit the stumps from 22 yards out, but with a tennis ball and a racket.

Just before making their attempts, de Villiers claimed that he played the sport quite a lot in his youth to which Maxwell claimed that he is not surprised at all. The all-rounder went first and his attempt was well away from leg stump.

de Villiers, on the other hand, found a swerve that was missing from Maxwell and managed to hit the base of the off-stump with precision.

