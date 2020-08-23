Change in laws needed to bring in common sense: Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik believes that some rules in cricket need to change to bring in a bit of common sense to the game. Karthik thinks that modern-day cricket requires modern-day rules and regulations, and some reforms in them would help the game become more interesting for the spectators.

"I have a few opinions on laws that can be definitely changed. The laws have been around for some time and a lot I understand is to do with the fact that they call tradition of the game, but I think somewhere they need to bring in common sense as well. Few of the laws can definitely be changed. That's my opinion and I feel it will happen in time," Dinesh Karthik told CricketNext.

Overthrows after direct-hits should be disallowed: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik walks back to the pavilion during a World Cup warm-up match.

One of the rules that Dinesh Karthik believes should be changed is the rule of overthrows after the fielder produces a direct hit. According to Karthik, the fact that batsmen are allowed to run on overthrows after a direct hit takes place doesn't make sense.

The reason he believes this doesn't make sense is because he feels that it makes the fielders more hesitant to throw the ball at the stumps. Karthik feels that direct hits are a visual spectacle, and fielders must be encouraged to attempt them.

"One simple law that I would like to change is if there is a direct hit, there should be no runs after that. I think it makes no sense for the ball to hit the stump and then be given runs for that. I feel it's a great skill to be able to, you know, hit the stumps.And more importantly it's a visual spectacle for the spectators and I think you should encourage that," Dinesh Karthik said.

"There is no point discouraging that (and bring in a situation) where the fielders are scared it will hit the stumps and it will go on for overthrows.If it doesn't hit the stumps, then definitely overthrows are accepted. But if it hits the stumps, I think the ball should be called dead ball soon after," he further added.

Dinesh Karthik will be leading the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2020 edition of the IPL which is set to begin from September 19 in the UAE.