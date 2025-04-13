"Chase Master and the GOAT for a reason" - Fans laud Virat Kohli's 62-run knock in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli slammed a fantastic unbeaten half-century in the team's IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, April 13. RCB needed to chase a tricky 174-run target in the afternoon contest.

Ad

Kohli once again lived up to his 'Chase Master' moniker, pacing his innings in great fashion. He had the luxury of taking his time early in the innings, with his opening partner Phil Salt going berserk at the other end.

The two formed a stunning 92-run stand in 52 balls to put their team in a strong position. Kohli completed his half-century in 39 balls and ultimately finished with 62* off 45 balls at a strike rate of 137.78.

Ad

Trending

The veteran batter hit two sixes and four boundaries during his knock. The 36-year-old earned widespread praise on social media for his batting exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions on X;

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is Virat Kohli, and this is how he controls the game the Chase Master and the GOAT for a reason. This is how you take charge of the entire match and lead your team to victory," wrote a fan.

"Kohli's game understanding while chasing is second to none. Chasemaster for a reason," commented another.

Ad

"In run chases, In the history of the game, There is Virat Kohli, There is daylight and then there is the rest. The team's win percentage is 98.6% when Virat Kohli remained not out in chases," chimed in yet another.

"No one paces a run chase better than Virat Kohli. I repeat, no one paces a run chase better than Virat Kohli. Genius," posted a fan.

Ad

"Kohli is in great form. He is so energetic. He should not retire from the T20 WC. He should be in the 2026 T20 WC squad," remarked a fan.

RCB chased down that target in 17.3 overs to clinch a comprehensive nine-wicket victory. Salt was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring 65 runs in 33 deliveries.

Virat Kohli becomes the first Asian player to complete a century of fifties in T20 cricket

Kohli notched up his third half-century of the ongoing season. During the knock, he also became the first Asian batter to complete 100 fifties in T20 cricket.

Ad

Only David Warner has more half-centuries than Kohli in the format. The Australian batter tops the list with 108 fifties. The former RCB skipper has done a commendable job with the bat so far in IPL 2025.

With 248 runs across six innings at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 143.35, Kohli is RCB's leading run-getter in IPL 2025. The side are currently placed third in the points table after winning four out of their first six matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More