ChatGPT predicts how many runs Virat Kohli will score in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) superstar batter Virat Kohli holds a number of records in the IPL. He is the all-time leading run-getter in the T20 league, having amassed 8,004 runs in 252 matches at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 131.97, with eight hundreds and 55 half-centuries.

Kohli's tally of eight centuries is also an IPL record for the most number of hundreds in the T20 tournament. Further, he also holds the record for having amassed the most number of runs in a single edition of the IPL - 973 runs in 2016. The 36-year-old won the Orange Cap last season for scoring 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69.

Like every year, fans have high hopes from Kohli in IPL 2025 as well. Ahead of the IPL 2025 opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), we asked ChatGPT to predict Kohli's run tally for this season. The AI chatbot stated that predicting the exact run tally is tricky, but added that he can score 600+ plus runs if he carries his good form into the tournament.

ChatGPT also added that the senior batter can play with more freedom if he has a strong opening partner and the franchise can put together a solid middle-order. The AI chatbot then predicted Kohli's IPL 2025 tally as per various scenarios. The predictions, assuming he plays all 14 league matches, were as below:

Worst-case scenario : 400-450 runs

: 400-450 runs Expected scenario : 600-700 runs

: 600-700 runs Best-case scenario: 800+ runs (if he has a dream season like 2016)

Kohli had an impressive 2023 IPL season as well in which he scored 639 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82, with the aid of two hundreds and six half-centuries.

Virat Kohli needs 4 50-plus scores to break David Warner's all-time IPL record

While he already holds a number of records in the IPL, the RCB batter can break a few more in the 2025 season as well. He is currently second on the list of batters with most 50-plus scores in the T20 league. David Warner (66) heads the list, with four hundreds and 62 fifties. Kohli (63) has eight hundreds and 55 half-centuries. With four 50-plus scores, he can move to the top of the list.

Shikhar Dhawan (53) is third on the illustrious list, with two hundreds and 51 fifties. He is followed by Rohit Sharma (45) - two centuries and 43 half-centuries and AB de Villiers (43) - three hundreds and 40 fifties.

