Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of CSK and MI’s last match in IPL 2025

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in IPL’s El Clasico at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. The two teams failed to reach the playoffs last year and will be raring to start the 2025 season with a win. After facing a slow-over rate ban last year, MI skipper Hardik Pandya will miss out on the opening game for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Ad

The two teams have locked horns 37 times in the T20 league. MI dominate the Super Kings by 20:17 in these contests. However, CSK beat Mumbai by 20 runs during their last meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, the Chennai-based franchise posted 206/4 in 20 overs. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front, scoring 69 off 40 balls, in an innings laced with five sixes and as many boundaries. Shivam Dube also smashed a quickfire 66 off 38 deliveries, comprising two maximums and 10 boundaries. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell chipped in with 21 (16) and 17 (14), respectively.

Ad

Trending

MS Dhoni finished things in style much to the delight of the fans with a hat-trick of sixes off Pandya in the last over, remaining unbeaten on 20 off four deliveries.

Pandya, however, emerged as the leading wicket-taker for MI, bagging two wickets. Shreyas Gopal and Gerald Coetzee also scalped one wicket apiece.

CSK vs MI IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, Mumbai managed 186/6 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 105 off 63 balls, including five maximums and 11 boundaries. The seasoned veteran didn’t get enough support from the other end. Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, and Tim David chipped in with 31 (20), 23 (15), and 13 (5), respectively.

Ad

Matheesha Pathirana emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Super Kings, returning with figures of 4/28, while Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman bagged one wicket apiece.

MI vs CSK IPL 2024 scorecard.

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL match

CSK lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 27 runs in their last IPL game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year.

Ad

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 218/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Faf du Plessis top scored with 54 off 39 balls, including three maximums and as many boundaries. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Cameron Green also chipped in with 47 (29), 41 (23, and 38* (17), respectively. Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik provided the final flourish with 16* (5) and 14 (6), respectively.

Shardul Thakur starred with the ball for CSK, returning with two wickets but conceded 61 runs in his four overs. Mitchell Santner and Tushar Deshpande also bagged one wicket apiece.

Ad

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, the Super Kings managed 191/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (golden duck) and Daryl Mitchell (4 off 6) left CSK reeling at 19/2 in the third over. However, Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane kept the team’s playoff hopes alive with 61 (37) and 33 (22), respectively. Unfortunately, Ravindra Jadeja (42* off 22) and MS Dhoni (25 off 13) failed to take the team over the line.

Ad

Yash Dayal emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with two wickets. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, and Cameron Green scalped one wicket each.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 scorecard.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL game

MI lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL last season.

Ad

Put in to bat first, the Super Giants posted 214/6 in their allotted 20 overs. LSG got off to the worst start possible as Devdutt Padikkal walked back for a golden duck. KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis then stitched a partnership, scoring 55 (41) and 28 (22), respectively.

Nicholas Pooran then produced a show for the fans, hitting 75 off 29, including eight maximums and five boundaries. Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya stayed unbeaten on 22 (10) and 12 (7), respectively. Nuwan Thusara and Piyush Chawla picked up three wickets apiece for Mumbai.

Ad

MI vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, MI managed 196/6 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma top scored with 68 off 38, including three sixes and 10 boundaries. Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, and skipper Hardik Pandya got starts, scoring 23 (20), 14 (15), and 16 (13), respectively. However, the trio failed to consolidate.

Ad

Naman Dhir produced a lone fight with an unbeaten 62 off 28, a knock laced with five maximums and four boundaries. Unfortunately, his knock came in a losing cause.

MI vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets apiece for the Super Giants, while Mohsin Khan and Krunal Pandya bagged one wicket each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback