Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of CSK and RR's last match in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the game on Tuesday (May 20).

The two teams have locked horns 30 times in the T20 league, with the Super Kings leading the Royals by 16-14 in head-to-head clashes. In their last meeting, RR beat CSK by six runs in Guwahati during match 11 of IPL 2025.

Asked to bat first, the Royals put up 182/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Nitish Rana top scored with 81 runs off 36 balls with the help of five sixes and 10 boundaries. Skipper Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 37 (28), 20 (16), and 19 (16), respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets apiece for CSK, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, CSK managed 176/6. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad put up a fight, smashing 63 runs off 44 deliveries, comprising one six and seven boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Tripathi, MS Dhoni, and Jamie Overton contributed 32* (22), 23 (19), 16 (11), and 11* (4), respectively. Wanindu Hasranaga was the pick of the bowlers for RR, finishing with stellar figures of 4/35, while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma bagged one wicket each.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat RR by 10 runs in their last IPL 2025 game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18.

Batting first, Punjab put up 219/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Nehal Wadhera top-scored with 70 runs off 37 deliveries, smashing five maximums and as many fours. Shashank Singh also stayed unbeaten on 59 off 30 with the help of three sixes and five boundaries. Meanwhile, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with 30 (25), 21 (10), and 21* (9), respectively.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/37, while Kwena Maphaka, Riyan Parag and Akash Madhwal bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, RR managed 209/7, losing the game by 10 runs. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi looked solid with the bat, smashing 50 (25) and 40 (15), respectively. The duo shared a 76-run partnership for the opening stand. Later, Dhruv Jurel put up a fight, smashing 53 off 31 deliveries, hitting four maximums and three boundaries, but failed to take the team over the line.

Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, finishing with figures of 3/22, while Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai bagged two wickets apiece.

CSK beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in a last-over thriller at Eden Gardens on May 7.

Batting first, the Knight Riders put up 179/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with 48 runs off 33 balls with the help of two sixes and four boundaries. Sunil Narine also chipped in with 26 off 17 deliveries. Later, Andre Russell slammed a quickfire 38 off 21 deliveries, featuring three sixes and four boundaries. Manish Pandey ably supported him with an unbeaten 36 off 28.

Noor Ahmad was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, returning with spectacular figures of 4/31, while Anshul Kamboj and Ravindra Jadeja took one each.

In response, CSK achieved the target with two balls to spare despite losing half their side for just 60 inside the powerplay. Dewald Brevis top-scored with 52 off 25 balls, in an innings laced with four sixes and as many boundaries. Shivam Dube also looked solid for 45 off 40, comprising three maximums and two boundaries. Meanwhile, Urvil Patel and MS Dhoni chipped in with 31 (11) and 17* (18), respectively.

Vaibhav Arora was the pick of the lot for KKR, returning with figures of 3/48, while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy shared two wickets apiece. Moeen Ali also shared a solitary scalp.

