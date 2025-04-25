Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of CSK and SRH's last match in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the game on Friday, April 25.

The two teams have locked horns 21 times in IPL, with the Super Kings dominating the SunRisers 15-6 in head-to-head clashes. In their last meeting, CSK beat SRH by 78 runs in match 46 of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, Chennai posted 212/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with the bat, scoring a quickfire 98 off 54 balls with the help of three sixes and 10 boundaries.

Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube also chipped in with scores of 52 (32) and 39* (20), respectively. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Jaydev Unadkat picked up one wicket apiece for the SunRisers.

In response, SRH were bundled out for 134 in 18.5 overs. Aiden Markram top-scored with 32 off 26 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, and Nitish Reddy chipped in with 20 (21), 19 (18), and 15 (15), respectively. Earlier, openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma departed after reaching double digits.

Tushar Deshpande emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with figures of 3/27 in his three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets apiece. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur also scalped one each.

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

CSK lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by nine wickets in their last IPL 2025 game at Wankhede Stadium on April 20.

Batting first, CSK posted 176/5 in 20 overs. Debutant Ayush Mhatre turned heads with his 32 off 15 balls, laced with two sixes and four boundaries. Shaik Rasheed also chipped in with 19 off 20 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube then shared a 79-run partnership off 50 balls for the fourth wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai, returning with figures of 2/25 in his four overs. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, and Mitchell Santner bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, Mumbai won the game with 4.2 overs in hand. Ryan Rickelton departed for 24 off 19 balls, but Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav delivered with the bat.

Rohit smashed an unbeaten 76 off 45 balls, including six maximums and four boundaries. Yadav also stayed unbeaten on 68 off 30 deliveries, comprising five maximums and six boundaries.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

SRH lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in their last IPL 2025 outing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, April 23.

Asked to bat first, SRH put up 143/8 in 20 overs. The top four - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Reddy - returned with scores of 0, 8, 1, and 2, respectively.

Heinrich Klaasen came to the rescue, smashing 71 off 44 balls with the help of two sixes and nine boundaries. Abhinav Manohar also chipped in with 43 off 37 deliveries. The duo shared a 99-run partnership for the sixth wicket after Aniket Verma departed for 12.

Trent Boult starred with the ball for MI, finishing with figures of 4/26, while Deepak Chahar scalped two wickets and conceded just 12 in his four overs. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah shared one wicket apiece.

In response, MI achieved the target with 4.2 overs in hand. Rohit Sharma continued his form, smashing 70 off 46 balls, comprising three sixes and eight boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 40 off 19 deliveries, hitting two maximums and five boundaries.

Meanwhile, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, and Zeeshan Ansari shared one wicket apiece.

