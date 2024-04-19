"Chennai umpire kings on duty"- Top 10 funny memes after first innings of CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

A late blitz from Moeen Ali and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post 176/6 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024 on Friday, April 19. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the clash.

Ravindra Jadeja held the innings together for the visiting team with a half-century, while Ali hit three consecutive sixes before perishing in the 18th over. Dhoni then finished the innings on a high with a blazing cameo in the last two overs to push the total above the 175-run mark.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 34th match of IPL 2024 between LSG and CSK. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

CSK batters struggled to get going in the first innings of IPL 2024 match against LSG in Lucknow

LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan gave a great start to the hosts by cleaning up Rachin Ravindra on the first ball of the second over for a golden duck.

Ajinkya Rahane (36) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (17) then steadied things with a 29-run partnership. Yash Thakur ended Gaikwad's stay at the crease in the fifth over to give Lucknow a massive breakthrough. CSK management then promoted Ravindra Jadeja to the number 4 position after they lost two wickets for 33 inside five overs.

Rahane fell without converting his start, while Shivam Dube (3) and Sameer Rizvi (1) walked back after struggling for a while at the crease. Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja joined hands when Super Kings were reeling under pressure at 90/5 in 12.2 overs.

While Jadeja kept playing the anchor role, Ali switched gears after a sedate start and injected momentum into the innings. He hit three sixes against Ravi Bishnoi in the 18th over before perishing on the next ball. MS Dhoni arrived next and smashed two sixes and three fours en route to 28* from nine deliveries and lifted CSK to a total of 176 on a tricky surface.

