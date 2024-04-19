[Watch] MS Dhoni hammers 101 meters six off Yash Thakur in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) keeper-batter MS Dhoni again showcased his batting prowess in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium. The former skipper notably smashed a maximum in the final over of the innings as it traveled 101 meters. A video of the hit is going viral on social media.

The incident occurred against right-arm seamer Yash Thakur, who fed the right-hander a length delivery. The 42-year-old didn't hesitate to pounce on it as he went to the backfoot and clobbered it wide over long-on. It was also the veteran's second six of the innings, having smashed one against Mohsin Khan in the 19th over with an innovative shot.

The final over of the innings produced 19 runs as Thakur conceded a couple of boundaries apart from that one six.

The Ranchi-born cricketer had hit three sixes in his 4-ball 20 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in CSK's last match. Against LSG, he finished unbeaten at 28 off 9 deliveries.

MS Dhoni shares an unbeaten partnership of 35 with Ravindra Jadeja to carry CSK to 176

The former CSK captain's cameo of 28 off 9 deliveries lifted the defending champions to 176-6 in their stipulated 20 overs. LSG captain KL Rahul had earlier won the toss and sent the visiting side into bat. Mohsin Khan made a sensational start by dismissing Rachin Ravindra for a golden duck. Yash Thakur followed it up by removing the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad for 17.

However, the Super Kings had fallen to 90-5 at one stage, putting themselves in a spot of bother. The 51-run partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, followed by a 35-run stand between the former and MS Dhoni lifted the Yellow Army to a competitive total. Krunal Pandya finished as the pick of the bowlers for LSG with figures of 3-0-16-2.

