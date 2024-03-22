Chennai weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the CSK vs RCB match in IPL 2024?

The curtain raiser for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

The two teams have produced some epic encounters in the past. The Super Kings have won four of the last five meetings against RCB, while Bangalore emerged victorious on one occasion, which came in IPL 2022.

The game will mark the return of Virat Kohli to competitive cricket after two months. CSK, on the other hand, will be led by a new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was appointed skipper after MS Dhoni relinquished his duties on the eve of the IPL 2024 opener.

The two heavyweight teams going up against each other on the opening day will have fans on the edge of their seats. And to their delight, a full 40-over game is on the cards.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of precipitation during the first game of IPL 2024 in Chennai. The cloud cover will also be relatively less, hovering below 10 percent. The temperature, meanwhile, will be on the higher side, coupled with high humidity.

"He has always captained from behind" - Aakash Chopra lauds departing CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently showered praise on the CSK skipper for not longing for credit and always thinking about his team.

MS Dhoni, in his trademark style, relinquished his leadership duties one day before the commencement of IPL 2024. He is the most successful skipper in the history of the tournament, leading Chennai to five IPL titles.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni the leader, Mahendra Singh Dhoni the captain - it's a huge chapter in itself. I was reading about Nelson Mandela, who said that leadership has many ways. You lead from the front, you lead from behind, you lead by example, you lead by committee."

"He captained in a very different way. He has always captained from behind. He allowed the others to flourish. He didn't want credit, he just wanted to make his team win. You can take the credit, remain close to and lift the trophy, and he will stand somewhere on the side," Chopra added.

