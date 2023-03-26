"Chess ramvanu, Elaneer peevanu, majja ni life" - Ravichandran Ashwin unwinds in RR camp ahead of IPL 2023

Team India's seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to represent the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Ashwin reached Jaipur and was recently spotted sweating it out in training alongside his RR teammates at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The cricket star was also captured playing a game of chess at the team hotel while sipping coconut water.

The star spinner took to his Twitter account, giving fans a glimpse of what he was up to prior to another action-packed IPL season. Ashwin wrote on Twitter:

"Chess ramvanu, Elaneer peevanu, majja ni life"

Ravichandran Ashwin was last seen in action during India's Border-Gagavskar Trophy (BGT) series against Australia. The crafty spinner was instrumental in Rohit Sharma and Co. winning the series 2-1.

With 25 wickets from four Tests, he finished as the leading wicket-taker of the rubber and was named the joint Player of the Series alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravichandran Ashwin fared decently in the previous IPL season

The Sanju Samson-led RR side enjoyed tremendous success in the last edition of the IPL. After a heartbreaking seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final, the inaugural champions finished as the runners-up.

Ravichandran Ashwin impressed many with his bowling exploits throughout the season. While he picked up just 12 wickets from 17 outings, he had a decent economy rate of 7.50 to his name.

The 36-year-old also contributed with the bat, chipping in with 191 runs at an average of 27.28. Ashwin is expected to play a major role for the Rajasthan-based side this time around as well.

RR will open their IPL 2023 campaign with a clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 2.

RR squad for IPL 2023

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vasisth, Abdul PA, and Joe Root.

