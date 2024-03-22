"Chhota packet bda dhamka" - Fans react as Anuj Rawat slams 48 off 25 balls in CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener

Anuj Rawat starred with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season opener at Chepauk on Friday, March 22.

The left-handed batter slammed 48 runs off 25 balls at a strike rate of 192, including three sixes and four boundaries. The 24-year-old smashed three sixes and a four off Tushar Deshpande in the 18th over. He also shared a 95-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik to rescue RCB from 78/5.

Last year, Rawat had scored 91 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 128.17. Overall, the Uttarakhand-born Delhi wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 961 runs in 49 T20 innings, including four half-centuries. The southpaw was retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise for INR 3.4 crore.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Anuj Rawat for his heroics against CSK in the IPL 2024 opener. One user wrote:

"Anuj Rawat, Chhota packet bda dhamka (Small packet, big explosion)."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik help RCB set a 174-run target for CSK in IPL 2024 opener

Fighting knocks from Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik helped RCB post 173/6 against CSK in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Rawat, Karthik scored 38 off 26 deliveries, hitting two sixes and three boundaries.

Skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Cameron Green also chipped in with 35 (23), 21 (20) and 18 (22), respectively. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar departed for respective ducks.

Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball for CSK, returning with sensational figures of 4/29, while Deepak Chahar dismissed Maxwell for a golden duck.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, RCB are chasing their first win at Chepauk since 2008. They have managed just one win in seven games at the venue.

On the other hand, the Super Kings lead RCB 20-10 in head-to-head battles in the league. Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading the Super Kings as MS Dhoni relinquished captaincy ahead of the season opener.

Click here to follow the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.