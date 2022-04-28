IPL 2022: "I think you can't really use that against him" - Chris Lynn on Venkatesh Iyer's lack of bowling

Australia's T20 specialist Chris Lynn believes Venkatesh Iyer's lack of bowling in IPL 2022 shouldn't be held against him. However, Lynn feels that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have done a good job by retaining him despite his lack of contributions with the bat.

Iyer has delivered only two overs in eight matches in the ongoing season, compared to 8.3 in 2021, taking three wickets. Furthermore, he has also failed to click with the bat so far, scoring only one fifty in eight innings, managing 126 runs at an average of 18 and strike rate of 102.43.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo's Timeout, the Queensland-born player opined that Iyer delivering only two overs in IPL 2022 so far is not his fault. However, he lauded the Knight Riders for retaining him. Lynn believes the all-rounder needs to repay the franchise's faith by rediscovering his mojo.

"I think you can't really use that against him because, going back to the auction, they've done well, and obviously Andre Russell is bowling quite well as well, when he's needed, so it's not Venky's fault there at all, but I think it's a positive move from Kolkata to retain him."

He further added:

"You look at other teams, there's two world-class established players that's probably had a similar season - it's not rocket science to work out who those guys are - but I think it's a great move from Kolkata and they're investing in him long-term; the challenge is up to him now and the coaching staff to get him back up where he wants to be and needs to be, not only scoring runs for Kolkata but getting back in those Indian colours where he does belong, I believe."

The 27-year-old had a breakout season in 2021 and played a significant role in the Knight Riders' revival in the second half. He made 370 runs in 10 games at 41.11, striking at a decent rate of 128.47, with four fifties.

"He's just got to bat time" - Chris Lynn on Venkatesh Iyer's form

Chris Lynn. (Image Credits: Getty)

Lynn stated that Venkatesh Iyer has to develop clarity on his gameplay, whether it be playing calmly or aggressively. Most importantly, the 32-year old believes the all-rounder must bat time to gain confidence. Lynn added:

"The challenge for him is to try and go back to the drawing board, build some confidence, whether that's for Kolkata or for another team, but just try and have some clarity when he's walking out to bat, and it might be putting away a big shot, it might be just getting off strike, it might be using his feet, whatever it may be, just finding a way to get down to the other end and bat time. He's only scored one fifty so far, he's just got to bat time, and that's the only way you build confidence."

Venkatesh Iyer's form isn't the only concern for KKR. They have been equally inconsistent after a bright start to their campaign. They have lost five out of their eight games and will face the Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

