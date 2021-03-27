IPL 2021: Most expensive player Chris Morris arrives in Mumbai to join Rajasthan Royals camp

South Africa's Chris Morris has arrived in Mumbai on Saturday, March 27 to join the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp ahead of IPL 2021. At the IPL auction last month, the all-rounder was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a mind-boggling sum of ₹16.25 crore, making him the most expensive signing at IPL auctions of all time.

Chris Morris represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last season. He was impressive with the ball, picking up 11 wickets in nine games and an economy rate of 6.63.

33-year-old Morris represented Rajasthan Royals in the 2015 IPL. He has now returned to the franchise with the tag of being the most expensive signing at IPL auctions.

"The wait ends. Welcome back @Tipo_Morris #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021," Rajasthan Royals posted to welcome Morris.

Chris Morris's impressive performances in the CSA T20 Challenge 2021

Post IPL 2020, Chris Morris represented the Titans in Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge 2021. The all-rounder once again impressed with the ball, conceding runs at a miserly rate of 5.71. He picked up five wickets in 5 matches and scored 37 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 132.14.

Chris Morris will have a massive role to play for the Royals in the upcoming season. Maintaining his fitness will be key as he has struggled with injuries in the past.

Jofra Archer's unavailability further adds to Morris's responsibility. He is expected to be a certainty in the XI as one of the four foreigners, along with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan-based franchise will want to improve on their recent showings in the tournament. They last made it into the playoffs in 2018.

Apart from Chris Morris, the franchise made some more valuable additions to their squad at auction last month. They roped in the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Liam Livingstone amongst overseas players. Shivam Dube and Chetan Sakariya are a couple of notable additions from the pool of Indian players.