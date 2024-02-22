“Clash of superstars” – Former India cricketer reacts to CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that last season's finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) should ideally play the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener.

CSK and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face off in the opener at the Chepauk on March 22. The 58-year-old said that it’s a clash of superstars with MS Dhoni on the one side and Virat Kohli on the other.

Manjrekar’s comments came as the schedule for the first 21 games of IPL 2024 was released on Thursday, February 22.

Sanjay Manjrekar told Star Sports:

“I think the champion’s team should play the first match, and CSK deservingly are in the first game. Ideally, it should have been last year's finalist who should have played against them, but I think there is a good reason to have this opener. Because what you are seeing now is a clash of the superstars, more than the franchises, it's Dhoni versus Virat, isn't it?”

In head-to-head clashes, the two teams have locked horns on 31 occasions. CSK has the upper hand, winning 20 times compared to RCB’s 10. One game didn’t yield a result. The Super Kings have won four out of the last five games. They beat Bangalore by eight runs last season.

“That’s going to make a huge difference” – Sanjay Manjrekar lauds CSK for buying Daryl Mitchell

Sanjay Manjrekar has lauded the Chennai-based franchise for their buys at the IPL 2024 auction, including Daryl Mitchell for whom they splurged INR 14 crore. The cricketer-turned-commentator believes that the all-rounder will make a huge difference in IPL:

“Absolutely, just as there is a preamble to the tournament, that happens in the auction, the mini-auction that just happened, once again, such smart buys by CSK, they've got Darryl Mitchell now in the team, and I think that's going to make a huge difference."

Mitchell recently amassed 158 runs in four T20Is at a strike rate of 183.72, including two half-centuries against Pakistan. Overall, the right-handed batter has amassed 4251 runs in 195 T20s at a strike rate of 135.29, hitting 21 half-centuries. The 32-year-old has also bagged 76 wickets with his medium pace.

Manjrekar has also backed MS Dhoni to deliver once again as a skipper:

"And MS Dhoni will do his thing, he'll show us that captaincy that has such a huge impact just like last season. With the role that MS Dhoni had last season, it's clear to see that Captaincy in the IPL is so important. As a batter, he contributed a bit, but for the youngsters and inexperienced players, he makes them Champions, that's his specialty.”

MS Dhoni will be eyeing for his record sixth IPL trophy with the ongoing season touted to be his last as a player in the cash-rich league.

