Shubman Gill smashed the highest score by a player in IPL playoffs history last night (May 26) while playing for the Gujarat Titans against the Mumbai Indians. The right-handed batter opened the batting for the Titans and scored 129 runs off just 60 balls, smashing seven fours and 10 maximums.

His hundred helped the Gujarat Titans qualify for their second consecutive final. Gujarat broke multiple records in the Qualifier 2 match against the Mumbai Indians. While Gill set a new record for the best individual score by a player in a playoff game, GT scored the highest total by a team in a playoff game.

Reacting to Shubman's excellent batting performance, Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant posted a picture of Shubman celebrating his ton on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Classs babaa."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Rishabh Pant appreciating Shubman Gill's Incredible hundred. Rishabh Pant appreciating Shubman Gill's Incredible hundred. https://t.co/6CgLdjekDD

Can Shubman Gill help Gujarat Titans win their second consecutive IPL championship?

Gujarat Titans joined the IPL last year. They emerged as the champions in their debut season itself, and now in their second season, GT have earned a place in the final once again. This time, they will play against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

Shubman Gill hit the winning six for the Gujarat Titans last year in their final match against the Rajasthan Royals. The GT opener will be keen to continue his top form when he takes the field against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (May 28) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

When Gujarat Titans hosted the Chennai Super Kings for a league game at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this year, Shubman Gill hit a match-winning half-century for his team. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the big game on Sunday evening.

The match between GT and CSK will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. Before that, the fans will witness a grand closing ceremony of IPL 2023.

