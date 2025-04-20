"Collecting fifties like he's at a sale" - Fans hail Virat Kohli for match-winning knock in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match

  • home icon
By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Apr 20, 2025 19:39 IST
[Image Credit: Getty, @RAGEagainsDying, @banterbhai X handles]
[Image Credit: Getty, @RAGEagainsDying, @banterbhai X handles]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli produced another batting masterclass in a run chase against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on April 20. RCB restricted PBKS to a sub-par total of 157/6 in 20 overs, thanks to their brilliant bowling in the middle overs and the death.

Come the run-chase, Kohli took over from the get-go and remained unbeaten on 73 from 54 balls to steer RCB to a comfortable seven-wicket win. The IPL's all-time leading run-scorer also broke the record for most 50+ scores in league history.

Kohli overtook former Australian opener David Warner with his 67th 50+ score in the IPL. It was also his highest score in this IPL edition, propelling his overall tally for the season to 322 runs in eight games at an average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 140.

It was also Kohli's fourth half-century of the tournament, with all four resulting in RCB victories.

Fans on X hailed Kohli for another masterful innings in a run chase, saying:

"Kohli collecting fifties like he's at a sale."
Fans continued praising Kohli for mastering another run-chase, saying:

"King Kohli out here cooking up runs like he’s in a 5 star kitchen."
"Kohli walking out with the bat like ‘don’t worry boys, I got this’—and he really DID. 50 like it’s nothing," tweeted a fan.
"That’s the moment legends are made. Kohli stands alone at the top, most 50+ scores in IPL history. What a journey, what a player," a fan said.
Kohli's heroics help RCB maintain unbeaten away streak in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli's heroics helped RCB maintain their unbeaten streak away from home in IPL 2025. The win over PBKS made it five straight for RCB away from the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, they have lost all three home outings this season, resulting in their overall record of 5-3 after eight matches. Nevertheless, the win today took RCB to third on the points table with six games remaining. Kohli was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding knock.

RCB will look to win their first home game of IPL 2025 in their next encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 24.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
