"Comeback for the ages" - Fans erupt as RCB's Shreyanka Patil bags 4-wicket haul with hairline fracture in WPL 2024 final 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Shreyanka Patil shone with the ball in the team's Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) final against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 17.

Patil bagged a stunning four-wicket haul in the summit clash. The talented youngster conceded just 12 runs from 3.3 overs, registering brilliant figures in the all-important encounter.

The crafty spinner took the wickets of Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Arundhati Reddy, and Taniya Bhatia in the WPL 2024 final. It is worth mentioning that Patil played the WPL 2024 final with a hairline fracture. She fractured her hand during RCB's Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Shreyanka Patil was lauded by many on social media for her fantastic bowling exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

While Shreyanka Patil picked up four wickets, Sohpie Molineux put RCB on top with a triple strike in the eighth over. DC were bundled out for just 113 runs, with Shafali Varma being the lone warrior, scoring 44 off 27 balls.

Bangalore chased down the target in 19.3 overs to complete an eight-wicket victory. Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten on 35, while openers Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana contributed 32 and 31 runs, respectively.

"They keep saying 'Ee sala cup namde', and we got it" - Shreyanka Patil after RCB's maiden title win

Shreyanka Patil was the standout performer with the ball for RCB in WPL 2024. She finished as the leading wicket-taker of the edition, taking home the Purple Cap by claiming 13 wickets in eight outings. She was also named the Emerging Player of the Season.

Speaking in the post-match presentation after the final, Patil dedicated RCB's WPL 2024 victory to the Bangalore fans, who have shown unwavering support over the years.

"We did really work hard. We did have a camp before we played the season. It was amazing to get in touch with everyone and we had amazing team bonding sessions, drama, and dance. They keep saying 'Ee sala cup namde', and we got it. That's it, it's for the fans," she said.

Both the Orange and Purple Caps were won by RCB players in the WPL 2024. Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry was awarded the Orange Cap for scoring 347 runs from nine innings.