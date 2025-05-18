  • home icon
  "Commands the crease like a top-tier streamer" - Fans react to KL Rahul's blistering ton in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match 

"Commands the crease like a top-tier streamer" - Fans react to KL Rahul's blistering ton in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match 

By Tejas Rathi
Modified May 18, 2025 22:13 IST
KL Rahul scored his fifth IPL century on Sunday (Image via @IPL on X)
KL Rahul scored his fifth IPL century on Sunday (Image via @IPL on X)

Fans lauded Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul for scoring his first century of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 18, in Delhi. Rahul's knock propelled DC to a strong total in a must-win game for the side.

Invited to bat first, the Capitals lost Faf du Plessis (5) early. However, KL Rahul and Abishek Porel infused confidence into the side with their calculated approach. Soon, both batters found their groove, before Porel (30) was dismissed in the 12th over.

Nevertheless, Rahul maintained his positive intent to drive the home side, while getting optimum support from skipper Axar Patel (25). Rahul provided a final flourish along with Tristan Stubbs (21*), as the Capitals went on to post 199.

The veteran batter remained unbeaten on 112 off 65, with 14 fours and four sixes. Interestingly, he has now become the first batter to score centuries for three IPL teams (Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals).

Fans were unanimous in praising KL Rahul for his brilliant knock on X (formerly Twitter), with one of them writing:

"When in rhythm, KL Rahul commands the crease like a top-tier streamer; every shot viral-worthy, slick, and packed with style... That six off Rabada 👌"
Check out more reactions:

"When it’s T20s, KL Rahul must always open the innings. That’s where he thrives. He tend to access the pitch, pace his innings steadily before taking on bowlers. When you ask him to attack right from the first ball, you are forcing him to play against his strength," a user tweeted.
"If there's one player who has effortless 6 hitting capability like Rohit, that has to be KL Rahul. Just pure class hitting those sixes with ease," another posted.
"If KL Rahul had opened in all the matches this season, he could have challenged Virat Kohli's 2016 season," a user wrote.

KL Rahul becomes fastest Indian to reach 8,000 T20 runs

With an unbeaten 112-run knock against Gujarat Titans, KL Rahul has breached the landmark of 8,000 runs in the shortest format. He became the fastest Indian to reach this milestone in 224 innings. Previously, Virat Kohli held this record when he got past 8,000 runs during IPL 2019.

Chris Gayle is the fastest batter to complete 8,000 T20 runs, as the 'Universe Boss' reached the mark in 213 innings. The second on the list is Babar Azam (218 innings) and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan (244) in the fifth position.

