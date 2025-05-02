"Completely ruined this chase" - Fams fume after Ishan Kishan departs for 13 off 17 balls in GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan once again failed to deliver with the bat in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Friday. The left-hander played a jittery knock of 13 runs off 17 balls at a strike rate of 76.47. He top-edged to third man Prasidh Krishna off Gerald Coetzee's bowling in the 10th over of SRH's chase.

This was his eighth failure in 10 games, returning with scores of 0, 2, 2, 17, 9*, 2, 1, and 13 (today). He scored 106* and 44 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively. The southpaw has managed just 90 runs in his last innings, barring the century. Notably, the SunRisers splurged INR 11.25 crore to buy him at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Fans on X slammed Ishan Kishan for his another failure in IPL 2025 and for ruining SRH's chase against GT. One user wrote:

"Ishan kishan= Tuktuk player."

Another user commented:

"Ishan Kishan showing yet again why the MI management had lost all faith in him. The century in the first game now looks like a fluke!"

A third user added:

"Ishan Kishan completely ruined this chase for SRH."

Here are a few more reactions:

What has happened in the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match so far?

Asked to bat first, GT put up 224/6 in 20 overs. Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan provided a promising start by scoring 76 (38) and 48 (23), respectively. Jos Buttler made the most of the terrific start, smashing a quickfire 64 off 37 deliveries, including four maximums and three boundaries. Jaydev Unadkat starred with the ball for SRH, finishing with figures of 3/35.

In response, SRH were 126/2 after 13.4 overs, with Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease. They must win the match to stay alive in the playoff race. Meanwhile, a win for GT would help them climb to the top of the points table.

