"Consider MS Dhoni my cricketing father" - CSK pacer hails Indian legend ahead of franchise’s IPL 2025 clash against DC [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) paceman Matheesha Pathirana has said that he considers former captain MS Dhoni as his "cricketing father". The 22-year-old Sri Lankan speedster added that the 43-year-old's support to him has been similar to how his father supported him in Sri Lanka.

Pathirana was bought by CSK for Rs 13 crore at the mega auction in November 2024. He has taken four wickets in the two matches played so far, this season.

"MS Dhoni is like my father because of the support and the mentorship and the guidance he gave me at CSK. So, it is similar to what my father did in my home. So that is why I consider Dhoni my cricketing father," Pathirana said in CSK's 'The Making of Matheesha Pathirana' documentary.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Dhoni had not seen Pathirana bowl before he was called to bowl at the nets after the team's video analyst Lakshmi Narayanan was impressed by one of his bowling videos.

Viswanathan added that after Dhoni felt Pathirana had potential after he saw him bowl in the CSK nets.

"MS had not seen Pathirana at all. Having seeing him in the nets for the first time, he thought yes there is potential," Viswanathan said in the same video.

Pathirana's mother said the fast bowler respected Dhoni, just like he respected his father at home. She said that she had no words for the CSK talisman and referred to him as God.

"No words for MS Dhoni. He is real God. How Matheesha respects his father. Like that, he respects Dhoni," Pathirana's mother Shailika said.

Matheesha Pathirana looks to help CSK win sixth IPL title

Pathirana was first bought by CSK ahead of IPL 2022 for Rs 20 lakh, as a replacement player for New Zealand's Adam Milne. After an underwhelming first season, Pathirana played a critical role in CSK winning the title in 2023, claiming 19 wickets in 12 matches for the franchise.

Dhoni had said at the time that Pathirana should not play red-ball cricket and should be considered primarily for big ICC tournaments.

"I personally think he is not someone who should play a lot of red-ball cricket. I think he shouldn't even get close to it. Even in white-ball cricket, the 50-over version he should play as less as possible. [He should] play the big ICC tournaments because he is not somebody who will change a lot," Dhoni said. [Via ESPN Cricinfo]

CSK are currently tied with Mumbai Indians (MI) for the most number of IPL titles won (5). They last won the IPL in 2023, but failed to make it to the Playoffs in IPL 2024.

The Chennai-based side, who have lost their last two games, will take on Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Saturday, April 5.

