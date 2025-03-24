“Could still score a half-century for Chennai Super Kings at 50” - Former India opener’s massive claim on MS Dhoni after CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has lauded MS Dhoni following Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, March 23. The 61-year-old praised Dhoni for his unmatchable wicketkeeping skills while backing him to play till 50 and to score a half-century even at that age.

The remarks came after the 43-year-old stumped Suryakumar Yadav in just 0.12 seconds off Noor Ahmad's bowling, leaving everyone in awe with his lighting fast-hands.

On Sunday, Sidhu told Jio Hotstar:

"At 43 years old, he is still the best. He's like old wine--getting better with time. Just look at his fitness. A wicketkeeper's survival depends on it, and Dhoni's technique, combined with his effortless execution, is remarkable. And I'd bet my life on one thing--he might just be the only cricketer who could still score a half-century for Chennai Super Kings at 50!"

The cricketer-turned-commentator further praised MS Dhoni for a pat on the back of Kerela's new sensation Vignesh Puthur, who turned heads on his MI debut with three wickets, including Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube. On this, Sidhu said:

"The respect he has earned over the years is simply astounding. It was the sweetest and most heartwarming sight when he walked up to young Vignesh, patted him on the back, and encouraged him. That kind of motivation is like premium gasoline--it fuels a player to overcome life's toughest challenges. Somewhere down the line, Dhoni has won hearts. He has nothing left to prove, yet people don't want him to leave the game."

Puthur, who is yet to play first-class cricket, finished with figures of 3/32 in his four overs against the Super Kings.

"He's still got it" - CSK legend on MS Dhoni's stumping in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden was also in awe of MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping in CSK's opening game against MI. The cricketer-turned-commentator told ESPNcricinfo:

"He [Dhoni] was on fire, I mean Noor Ahmad was firing down the leg side and it was just a movement across the ball. You know, they're difficult when you when you're sitting there sort of partially obscured by the batsman. Then the stumping was just superb, just such quick timing, great hands, good vision. He's still got it."

MS Dhoni will next be seen in action when CSK host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28.

