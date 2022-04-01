"Couldn't believe this was the same Kolkata that threw bricks at me" - Shoaib Akhtar recalls heartful story about his IPL 2008 stint with KKR

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was one of quite a few players from his country who featured in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 46-year-old was a part of the star-studded Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The people of Kolkata admired Shoaib Akhtar's match-winning ability. But that was not always the case. While speaking to Sportskeeda, the Pakistan speedster revealed that there was a time when Kolkata hated him.

When Pakistan toured India in 1999, Akhtar created an iconic moment that is spoken about even today. In the Test match in Kolkata, Akhtar cleaned up Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar off consecutive deliveries through a sensational display of reverse swing.

He was also involved in running out the Little Master in the second innings as Pakistan registered a famous win by 46 runs. Here's what he had to say about his relationship with the people of Kolkata:

"Look, my relationship with Kolkata was a bit weird at first but came close later. It was weird at first because when I dismissed Sachin on the first ball and then was involved in his run-out, Kolkata hated me.''

However, when Shoaib Akhtar turned up for KKR nine years later on the same ground, he single-handedly won them the game against the Delhi Daredevils. Chasing just 134 runs to win the game, the Daredevils were bowled out for 110 and Akhtar ended with stellar figures of 4/11. On this, he added:

"I really liked the way Kolkata responded (during IPL). The whole of Bengal was chanting my name and Shahrukh was dancing. I couldn't believe this was the same Kolkata who had thrown bricks at me and now love me so much. Eden Gardens is one of my favourite grounds and that formed a bond which is strong till date."

I still remember the headline of next day's newspaper"What a Knight it was!"

I finally repaid the loan of Kolkata that day: Shoaib Akhtar

One could argue that going into the IPL, Shoaib Akhtar was not at his best as he was coming back from a ban. For any fast bowler, finding momentum straightaway after a long break is difficult.

That made his spell against the Daredevils even more special as people realized how hard he was trying for the team. People's response was so warm that it has left a mark on Akhtar's mind till date. He stated:

"When I returned to Kolkata to play for Shahrukh Khan's team, people knew that I was coming back from a ban and that I hadn't trained and I was unfit. Only 132 (134) runs were needed (for the opponent) to win. But I ran-in really hard and stretched myself alot. Everyone saw the effort and I finally felt that I had repaid the loan of Kolkata of that day when I dismissed Sachin and run him out. It developed a strong bond between us."

Shoaib Akhtar played just three games in the IPL and picked up five wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.71.

