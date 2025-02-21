Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta shut down a troll who questioned the franchise's decision to shell out a whopping ₹18 crore to buy veteran Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the IPL 2025 auction. It started after the Bollywood actress made a post on X about Elon Musk-owned xAI's artificial intelligence (AI) chat box Grok3.

An X user tried trolling Zinta by suggesting that PBKS should consider suing Grok3 for the next IPL auction. She joked by saying that the team might have used the AI chat box during the recent mega auction as well.

Another user remarked that maybe that's why PBKS roped in Chahal for a massive amount. Zinta hit back at the troll with the username @AllElseIs_Taken, reckoning that he shouldn't complain about the bowler's price as it wasn't his money.

She wrote:

"Since you are not paying you shouldn’t be complaining. sorry couldn’t resist."

It is worth mentioning that Yuzvendra Chahal's sparked a bidding war at the IPL 2025 auction. Teams like Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and PBKS all bid for the crafty spinner.

Punjab ultimately signed the player at ₹18 crore, making him the most expensive spinner in the history of IPL auctions. The 34-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in IPL, with 205 wickets across 159 innings.

"I deserve this" - When Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about his record IPL deal with PBKS

After the IPL 2025 auction, Yuzvendra Chahal stated that he was expecting to fetch a contract close to ₹13 crore. He ultimately got a massive ₹11.50 crore hike from his previous ₹6.50 contract with Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Chahal opined that he thoroughly deserved the expensive price tag. He was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times:

"I was very nervous. I had anxiety because whatever I was getting for the last three years, put together, I was getting it in one year. But I think I deserve that. I am very excited. I had a few hints. A few of my friends told me that I would go to Punjab Kings. But, I didn't think about how much I would be sold for. I was thinking like ₹12-13 crore. Like you said, I deserve this."

PBKS will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first match of IPL 2025. The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.

