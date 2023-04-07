"Created a very relaxed environment within the team" - Shikhar Dhawan opens up on playing under MS Dhoni

Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan recently spoke about how former captain MS Dhoni maintained a healthy environment in the dressing room during his time at the helm of the national team.

Sharing details about the star keeper-batter's personality, Dhawan noted that Dhoni only tends to speak when it's required to and has a very calm demeanour.

Speaking on 'The Ranveer Show Hindi', he said:

"Dhoni bhai created a very relaxed environment within the team. He is very chilled out. He only said things that needed to be said, and his presence was quite calm."

Notably, Shikhar Dhawan made his India debut under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2010. It is worth mentioning that the southpaw was instrumental in India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, finishing as the leading run-getter in the competition with 363 runs in five innings.

"He too is aggressive at times, but he restrains himself" - Shikhar Dhawan on MS Dhoni

Shikhar Dhawan further stated that while MS Dhoni is considered to be a calm campaigner, there were occasions when he got angry.

He, however, suggested that Dhoni didn't lose his cool even in those situations, as he knew that it would spoil the dressing room environment.

Dhawan mentioned that he admired the former Men in Blue skipper's self-control, adding:

"He is a very fun-loving guy. He is a very simple and down-to-earth person. He too is aggressive at times, but he restrains himself as he knows that it could spoil the environment. That's his maturity. He has a lot of self-control."

MS Dhoni is leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He will next be seen in action against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

