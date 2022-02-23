Shane Watson likely to become Delhi Capitals' assistant coach ahead of IPL 2022: Reports

Delhi Capitals are set to add more arsenal to their coaching staff ahead of IPL 2022 as Shane Watson is the latest man in the reckoning. Cricbuzz reported that the former Australian all-rounder is merely a few formalities away from joining the franchise.

Cricbuzz has also learnt that Watson will join the Capitals' coaching staff on head coach Ricky Ponting's recommendation. Apart from Ponting, the Queensland-born former cricketer will work with Praveen Amre, Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra - all of whom serve in the same capacity.

Earlier, the reputed news portal also reported that former Indian paceman Ajit Agarkar has agreed to become Delhi Capitals' assistant coach. However, officials are yet to confirm the development. James Hopes will continue as the bowling coach, while the franchise is yet to appoint a fielding coach.

Delhi Capitals have been one of the most consistent sides in the last three years, reaching the playoffs thrice. However, the maiden IPL title has eluded them. Having made some top-notch buys in the IPL 2022 mega auction, Rishabh Pant and co. will hope to get the monkey off their backs this year.

Shane Watson's illustrious IPL career:

Meanwhile, Watson, who is to come on board for the Capitals, is one of the best overseas players in tournament history. The 40-year-old is a two-time IPL winner, doing so with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

He bagged the 'Man of the Tournament' award in the 2008 edition for his 472 runs and 17 wickets in 15 matches.

He played an impactful role in the Super Kings' title win in 2018, hammering 555 runs in 17 games at 39.64. The right-hander smashed a sensational hundred in the final against SunRisers Hyderabad to help his side gun down 179.

He played his last season in 2020 and retired from all forms of cricket in November of that year.

The seam-bowling all-rounder's overall IPL career involves scoring 3874 runs in 145 games and striking at 137.91. He also took 92 wickets at a decent average of 29.15.

