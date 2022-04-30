×
"Birthday greetings to the only batsman who’s given me nightmares"- Cricket fraternity extends special wishes as Rohit Sharma turns 35

Wishes pour in as Team India captain turns 35
Balakrishna
Balakrishna
Modified Apr 30, 2022 01:52 PM IST
News

The cricket community sent its warm wishes to Indian captain Rohit Sharma as he turned 35 on Saturday. The veteran batter is currently leading the Mumbai Indians side in IPL 2022.

Rohit Sharma recently took over as full-time skipper of Team India across formats. It has been a highly successful reign as India have won all their games ever since then under his regime.

His biggest challenge as Indian captain will be to end the team's drought in the ICC tournaments. India have not managed to emerge victorious in the ICC tournaments since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma's primary mission in his leadership tenure will be achieving success at the two upcoming global events. These are the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

Cricketers' wishes for Rohit Sharma on his 35th birthday

On the occasion of his 35th birthday, Sharma's peers and other cricket fraternity members were quick to wish him well through social media platforms. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal led the way with a special post.

Birthday greetings to the hitman. Wishing you the best Ro ❤️🤗@ImRo45 https://t.co/BFcvhfMiAX
Happy Birthday @ImRo45 😁 https://t.co/W2uGU16mj2
Happy birthday @ImRo45 bhai 😊 My inspiration since I was a youngster, and inspiring me every day now at @mipaltan 💙 https://t.co/OP13C33CNJ
Wishing you a very happy birthday Sham!May you always keep up with the humour and put a smile on everyone's face and be the loving family man you always are ❤️❣️💕#HappyBirthdayRohit https://t.co/KyprnycATG
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ImRo45! May this year be a extra special one for you leading 🇮🇳 in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Good Luck & All the best #HappyBirthdayRohit
Here's to #TeamIndia's Hitman, who lets his bat get the job done 😎🔥Happy Birthday, @ImRo45 💙#HappyBirthdayRohit https://t.co/TOWDZriMiR
Virat Kohli wished via Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan wished via Instagram
Cheteshwar Pujara wished via Instagram
Siraj wished via Instagram
Harbhajan Singh wished via Instagram
Happy Birthday Hitman, @ImRo45 Bhaiya!Have a great year ahead, wishing you all the success and a good health ❤️#HappyBirthdayRohit #HBDRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma https://t.co/AbRtMDMA3g

Rohit Sharma will be in action on 30 April as MI takes on RR in Navi Mumbai

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) side are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table. They have lost all eight games they have played so far this season.

They will be desperately hoping to get off the mark with a win on 30 April against the Rajasthan Royals team in match 44 of IPL 2022. The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai will host this contest.

Here is their schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

