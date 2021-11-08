Cricket officials, ex-IPL player under the scanner in “cash for selection” scam

Officials of some state cricket associations, as well as a former IPL cricketer, are under the scanner in the alleged “cash for selection” pertaining to a player being duped of ₹10 lakh.

In his complaint filed on July 9, a UP cricketer Anshul Raj accused Ashutosh Bora, president of Gurgaon-based Secure Corporate Management, of allegedly defrauding him of ₹10 lakh with the promise of getting him a place in the Himachal Pradesh Under-23 side for the CK Nayudu tournament.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the cops filed a chargesheet in the case and, following an investigation, notices have been issued to cricket officials in Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and also those that run the T20 Bihar Cricket League.

NDTV @ndtv



NDTV's Rica Roy reports #UttarPradesh cricket player Anshul Raj was duped by a Gurgaon-based sports management company of Rs 10 lakhs, paid for selection; cricket officials also under the radar.NDTV's Rica Roy reports #UttarPradesh cricket player Anshul Raj was duped by a Gurgaon-based sports management company of Rs 10 lakhs, paid for selection; cricket officials also under the radar.NDTV's Rica Roy reports https://t.co/2LRA9qKMb4

The report further informed that Bora and his sister Chitra, who is the company’s managing director, were arrested on September 3. They are currently lodged in a Haryana jail on charges of forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

Ex-Mumbai Indians player projected as face of Gurgaon film: Duped cricketer’s claim

In his complaint to the police, Raj further alleged that he was promised a place in the Sikkim team as well by Bora. His complaint read:

“As I belong to a poor and simple family with big dreams and passion for playing for my nation, the accused defrauded me and my family with such a scam and sucked out a huge amount from us by overstating things. I respectfully pray that an FIR may kindly be lodged against the accused.”

Raj also claimed that pace bowler Javed Khan, who has featured in T20 matches for Delhi and was once part of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), was projected as the face of Secure Corporate Management. The cricketer said he was introduced to Khan at Secure Corporate Management’s office.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also took to his Twitter handle and requested the Indian cricket board to intervene in the alleged “cash for selection” scam.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The off-spinner also tagged BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla in his tweet, which was later deleted.

Edited by Samya Majumdar