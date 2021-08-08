IPL: CSK announces prize money of 1 Crore to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Renowned IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced a one-crore reward for Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Earlier this evening, Neeraj Chopra rewrote history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal (in Javelin throw) at the Olympics.

Ever since his monumental achievement, he has received unparalleled adulation from Indians on social media platforms. Popular IPL franchise CSK also joined billions of Indians in appreciating the 23-year old. They also decided to award him prize money to honor the rare feat. CSK's media release read:

“As a mark of appreciation and honour on his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding Rs. 1 Crore to Neeraj Chopra. We as Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will inspire millions of Indians to take up sport and instill belief in them to be able to compete and excel at the highest level in any discipline of the sport. His Gold medal winning throw of 87.58m in the Men's Javelin has galvanized the entire nation.”

Apart from announcing one crore prize money, CSK also declared that they design a special custom CSK jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect for Neeraj Chopra's triumph. It is because 87.58 was the final score of Neeraj Chopra, which helped him emerge victorious in the end.

"CSK will be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra. We are delighted that Neeraj will join the elite company of Abhinav Bindra as only the second individual Gold Medallist in the Olympics, and we look forward to celebrating more joining this list in the years to come."

Anbuden saluting the golden arm of India, for the Throw of the Century!



8️⃣7⃣.5⃣8⃣ 🥇🔥

CSK honours the stellar achievement by @Neeraj_chopra1

with Rs. 1 Crore. @msdhoni

Read: https://t.co/zcIyYwSQ5E#WhistleforIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/lVBRCz1G5m — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) August 7, 2021

CSK vs MI will kick off the second phase of IPL on September 19

Chennai Super Kings will square off against Mumbai Indians in the first match of the second phase of the IPL on September 19 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Currently, CSK is in second position in the points table below Delhi Capitals.

The MS Dhoni-led side will hope to continue their good form in the second-leg of the tournament and go on to win their fourth IPL trophy.

Andha arabic kadal P-orom 😍

The dates are here, bring on the Whistles!#IPL2021 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/JTp0NvXNbD — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 25, 2021

Edited by Arnav Kholkar