The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is well and truly underway as the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Adding to the excitement are the new and innovative rules set to be instituted from this year's edition. While several innovations have been added, the Impact Player rule has been the talking point amongst fans.

This rule will have a captain listing five substitute players in addition to the playing XI at the toss. Any one of the substitute players can be used as an impact player during the game and can come in at the start of the innings, at the end of the over, or after a wicket falls.

The player he replaces can take no further part in the match. An impact player must be an Indian if a team has already named four overseas players in their playing XI.

In the ongoing match between the Super Kings and the Titans, we finally got to witness the use of the Impact player as MS Dhoni became the first captain to implement the Impact player rule when he replaced Ambati Rayudu with Tushar Deshpande.

Say hello to the 1st-ever Impact Player in the history of the IPL! Tushar Deshpande is on the field, replacing Ambati Rayudu

Titans won the toss and put CSK into bat. Rayudu batted at no. 4 and made a scratchy 12 off as many balls.

Considering that Rayudu doesn't bowl and isn't an asset on the field, CSK used an extra bowler in Tushar Deshpande to replace him.

GT beats CSK in a thrilling IPL 2023 opener

The opening encounter of IPL 2023 got underway with the Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Men in Yellow started poorly, losing the wicket of Devon Conway in the third over of the innings. However, the 2021 Orange Cap winner, Ruturaj Gaikward, was in blistering form as he stroked nine sixes and four boundaries in a stylish knock of 92 off just 50 balls.

Wickets kept tumbling at the other end as the other batters found it hard to get going, but Gaikward looked in complete control as he powered CSK to a competitive score of 178-7 in their 20 overs. Midway through the innings, they appeared to be heading towards the 200 mark, but the middle-order struggled to get going until a late flurry by MS Dhoni helped CSK cross the 175-run mark.

In reply, the Titans managed to seal the chase in the last over of the innings. Shubman Gill top-scored for the home team with 63 off 36 balls.

