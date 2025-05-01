CSK call Indian batter with fastest T20 & List A hundreds for trial amid disastrous IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reportedly summoned Urvil Patel for a trial in the latter stages of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer confirmed that the five-time winners have called the Baroda wicket-keeper batter, indicating the start of a potential succession planning amid a humiliating campaign.

Urvil Patel made the headlines when he smashed a 28-ball hundred in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the fastest by an Indian batter in the format, and the second-fastest in history. He achieved the feat during a Group B fixture against Tripura in Indore.

His exploits came just a couple of days after he was unsold at the IPL mega auction. He continued to dominate the arena by following up his 28-ball hundred, with another stunning 36-ball hundred against Uttarakhand, a week later.

Urvil Patel had a stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), but could not get an opportunity to feature in the playing XI. Just a day after being released by the franchise, the explosive batter responded by hitting a 41-ball hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh. It is among the fastest hundreds by an Indian in List A history, right after Anmolpreet Singh and Yusuf Pathan's heroics.

Jaffer mentioned that he heard through sources about Urvil Patel being called for a trial midway through the season.

"I've heard, I've got back room news that CSK have called Urvil Patel, the guy who got couple of hundreds in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I'm surprised that he was not picked by any franchise, I was actually surprised. Even Ayush Mhatre was picked ahead of him. He's been asked to trial there, so don't know what's cooking there," Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo (2:45).

CSK signed Ayush Mhatre as Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement after asking the 17-year-old to give a trial during the season itself. The franchise also brought in Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh in the middle of the campaign.

CSK do not have anything to lose after being knocked out of the playoffs race

CSK have to prioritise their combination for the next season as their elimination from the IPL 2025 playoffs race was officially confirmed recently. The Yellow Army lost to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30, marking their eighth loss of the season, and fifth in a row at home.

Accumulating only four points from their first 10 matches, CSK can now only reach a maximum tally of 12 points, which will not be enough for a place in the top four.

