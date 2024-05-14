"CSK fans are MS Dhoni fans first, and CSK fans later" - Ambati Rayudu on his & Ravindra Jadeja's frustrations with franchise's supporters

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu revealed his and Ravindra Jadeja's frustrations with the franchise's fans being supporters of MS Dhoni ahead of the overall team over the last few years. Rayudu was part of the CSK setup from 2018 to 2023, helping the franchise win three of their five IPL titles.

Rayudu retired after CSK won the trophy with a thrilling win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) last season. Meanwhile, Jadeja has been with CSK since 2012 and smashed a maximum and boundary of the final two deliveries in the summit clash to help them triumph last year.

In a conversation with Star Sports, Rayudu said:

"Even when you hit a six and a four the crowd is silent, me and Jadeja felt that in the last few years. I really believe when I say this, that CSK fans are MS Dhoni fans first, and CSK fans later. Even Jadeja gets frustrated, but he cannot do anything."

Dhoni has been with CSK since the league's inception in 2008, leading the side to all five titles. He is also the IPL's most accomplished captain with 133 wins in 226 games and became the only cricketer to skipper a franchise (CSK) in 200 matches last year.

While Dhoni has been dealing with injury in the 2024 season, he has still played in all 13 of CSK's matches.

"In the last 2 years, he has been working really hard in the gym" - Ambati Rayudu on MS Dhoni

Dhoni has not missed a single game for CSK this season.

Ambati Rayudu praised MS Dhoni's work ethic over the last two seasons to remain fit and play all the matches during the IPL.

Despite being 42, Dhoni has been in scintillating ball-striking form this season, with a strike rate of over 226 in 13 outings.

"In the last 2 years, he has been working really hard in the gym. He has been doing a lot of weights and also, he spends a lot of time in recovery. He tries to not get injured and looks after his muscles and body. Most importantly, I feel, he has been batting a lot and that’s what gets him going and he hits a lot of sixes in the nets," said Rayudu.

Dhoni relinquished CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the start of the IPL 2024 season.

While the side has struggled for consistency, they remain third on the points table with seven wins in 13 games. A win in their final league-stage encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 18 will almost certainly confirm playoff qualification for the defending champions.

