"CSK should go to jail for 2 more years"- Top 10 funny memes after first innings of GT vc CSK clash in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a daunting total of 206/6 in the first innings of the seventh match of IPL 2024 against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday.

GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Rachin Ravindra hit a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay to give a brisk start to the hosts. He raced to 46 in just 20 deliveries before perishing in the sixth over after a 62-run opening stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad (46).

Shivam Dube then ensured that CSK did not lose momentum in the middle phase by hitting a blistering half-century. He smashed the Titans bowlers all around the park en route to 51 (23) in the company of Daryl Mitchell (24). After Dube's departure, Sameer Rizvi (14) and Ravindra Jadeja (7*) provided the finishing touches with blazing cameos to power CSK to 206/6.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the seventh match of IPL 2024 and expressed their reactions to it by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Pretty cool wicket to bat on"- CSK opener Rachin Ravindra after 1st innings against GT in IPL 2024 clash

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Chennai Super Kings opener Rachin Ravindra reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings and said:

"Pretty cool wicket to bat on. The new ball skidded on nicely as well. Was just trying to show some intent. Rutu is very good to bat with, very calm head and keeps me in the game. Wickets in India are pretty good, so it is about seeing the ball and reacting."

On his role in the team, Ravindra continued:

"I think, as a player, you always want to take down the powerplay. Lucky enough that the balls were pitched in my areas and the wickets were good. He (Devon Conway) is so consistent, and if I do the stuff he does, I will be in a good space. (On the score) Slightly above par I think. But there is a bit of dew, hopefully we do our roles well."

Do you think GT can chase this target and become the first away team to win in IPL 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.