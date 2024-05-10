"CSK ka daamaad hu bhaii" - Fans react as Ajinkya Rahane gets dismissed cheaply in IPL 2024 clash vs GT

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ajinkya Rahane's flop show in the ongoing IPL 2024 continued as he was dismissed cheaply in the team's clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. The veteran batter scored just one run off five balls in the encounter.

With Chennai required to chase down an imposing 232-run target, the onus was on Rahane, who was brought in as an impact substitute, to get the side off to a flying start. However, the 35-year-old was back in the hut in the second over itself.

Rahane perished while trying to play a length delivery from Sandeep Warrier on the on-side. He only managed to get a leading edge and was caught by Rahul Tewatia at mid-off.

Several fans took to social media, trolling Rahane for yet another failure. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Some CSK fans expressed their displeasure over the team management giving Rahane the long rope despite a string of poor performances in the season.

"Man the fact that we could've chased this if not for Rahane blunders. This will sting the entire year," - wrote a fan.

"Rahane thank you, but pls kindly drop yourself even if they ask you to stay," commented another.

"Rahane - please for heaven’s sake please drop yourself from CSK and move on," chimed in yet another.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 209 runs across 11 innings in the ongoing IPL 2024. He has averaged just 19.00 and his runs have come at an ordinary strike rate of 120.11.

CSK lost openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra off successive deliveries

Chennai were off to a shaky start to their run-chase, with opener Rachin Ravindra getting run out in the very first over. On the last ball of the first over, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra attempted to steal a quick single after the former placed the ball towards the point region.

However, David Miller produced a stunning direct hit to send Ravindra packing early. To make matters worse for the defending champions, Rahane also departed on the very next ball.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad bagged a duck in the contest. Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali gave CSK some hope with their gutsy half-centuries, scoring 63 and 56, respectively. At the time of writing, Chennai need 68 to win from 21 balls with five wickets in hand.

