"CSK would let him play even if he was on a wheelchair!" - Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni's eventual retirement from the IPL

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa feels MS Dhoni could continue to play in the IPL for several more years as long his knees hold up and his wicketkeeping remains unaffected.

Dhoni, 42, will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2024 IPL season, as they look to defend their title. He manfully captained the side to their record-equalling fifth IPL title last year with a final-ball win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash.

Speaking on Jio Cinema's Legends Lounge episode, Uthappa feels Dhoni would stop playing the day he struggles to keep wickets and add value behind the stumps.

"CSK would let him play even if he was on a wheelchair! Get off the wheelchair, bat, and then go back. But I don't think the batting is the issue for him, I don't think batting will ever be an issue for him. I think it's the wicketkeeping. The knees are getting worn out and he loves keeping. So, because he won't be able to stand there and add value, he'll probably move on from the game than for any other reason," said Uthappa.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan echoed Uthappa's sentiments by saying:

"He's the type of guy that writes his own script. It's a feeling thing, most likely for him. If his knees are as bad as Robbie eludes, time is probably ticking because he wouldn't want to outstay the position that he has put the franchise in simply because he'll always want the franchise to succeed. He's so generous with his time, with his respect, he'll want somebody to come in and take over the mantle."

MS Dhoni remains the IPL's most successful captain with 133 wins in 226 games. He also became the only skipper to lead a franchise in over 200 matches (CSK) last season.

The 42-year-old is also the seventh leading run-scorer in IPL history, with 5,082 runs at an average of almost 39 and a strike rate of 135.91.

"The best thing about MS Dhoni is that he comes to Chennai one month or three weeks before the IPL" - Suresh Raina

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni's former CSK teammate Suresh Raina praised the skipper for always coming to Chennai well before time and creating a magical team bonding before the start of the tournament.

Raina played for CSK under Dhoni from the start of the IPL in 2008 until 2021 (barring the 2016 and 2017 seasons) and was a vital cog in the franchise's four titles in that period.

"The best thing about MS is that he comes to Chennai one month or three weeks before the IPL. He bats for around two to three hours under humid conditions and does gym training. During this time, there's a lot of team bonding and I think it's something magical," said Raina.

CSK is one of only two teams (MI being the other) to win back-to-back titles, having achieved the feat in 2010 and 2011.

The Yellow Army will begin their 2024 IPL campaign with a high-octane encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home on March 22.