"CSK management sacked Ruturaj Gaikwad in the name of injury" - Top 10 funny memes as MS Dhoni returns as Chennai Super Kings captain in IPL 2025

Legendary MS Dhoni is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise for the rest of the season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 midway through the season due to an elbow injury.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming recently confirmed that Ruturaj suffered the injury during the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. The initial X-ray gave inconclusive results, but an MRI later revealed a fracture, forcing him to miss the remaining games of IPL 2025. The Super Kings got off to a poor start this season, losing four of their five games, and currently occupy ninth position on the points table.

Their team management and fans will hope for a revival in fortunes and better performance in the remaining games under MS Dhoni's leadership. Fans took note of the significant development in the CSK camp and expressed their views by sharing memes. Here are some of the best ones:

"CSK management sacked Ruturaj Gaikwad from Captaincy in the name of Injury to make dhoni captain again"

"The bowlers will be used better" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni becoming CSK captain for rest of IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that Chennai Super Kings bowlers will be utilized better with the return of MS Dhoni as captain. He felt that Ruturaj did not manage the spin department well, and it will be rectified now with Dhoni at the helm. Speaking on the matter in his YouTube video, Aakash Chopra said:

"MS Dhoni has once again become CSK's captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured, and it's been said that he is out of the tournament. Thrill has come suddenly because he (Dhoni) has something. We call him Magic Singh Dhoni or Miraculous Singh Dhoni with love at times, and will we call Chennai Super Kings the Comeback Super Kings? The bowlers will be used better. Not that Ruturaj doesn't do that, but the truth is that 12 overs of spin is not being bowled."

He continued:

"One more change could be that Ravindra Jadeja will be utilized better. I am saying that because when MS Dhoni was the captain last time, they lifted the trophy that year as well, it seemed like he had taken the onus to bring the best out of Jaddu. Since Ruturaj is not there, Rahul Tripathi might come in. He might send Ravindra Jadeja at No. 4 or No. 5."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

