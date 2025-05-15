CSK pacer leaves his teammates and Deepak Chahar amazed with his singing skills amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently shared a video of pacer Khaleel Ahmed singing on their official social media handles. The left-arm seamer showcased his vocal skills by singing a popular song at an event during IPL 2025.

Khaleel sang a few lines from Arijit Singh's song 'Hai Dil Ye Mera' from the Bollywood movie 'Hate Story 2'. His CSK teammates Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra and Dewald Brevis seemed impressed by the bowler's performance and clapped for him at the event.

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar also appreciated Khaleel's singing by commenting on the post. Here's a video of the 27-year-old's singing:

Here's what Chahar commented on CSK's post:

The Chennai-based side roped in Khaleel for ₹4.80 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He has done a decent job for his side this season, picking up 14 wickets from 12 games at an economy rate of 9.71.

CSK will feature in two matches after IPL 2025 resumption

IPL 2025 is set to resume after a short break on Saturday, May 17. Chennai are already out of the playoffs race and their campaign will conclude with their remaining two league matches.

They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. CSK have three wins and nine defeats to their name at this juncture and will look to win their remaining games to ensure they don't finish with the wooden spoon.

Chennai face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on May 20. Their final league of IPL 2025 will be against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25.

It is worth mentioning that the remaining 17 games of IPL 2025 will be played across six venues. As per the revised schedule, the Eliminator and the two Qualifiers will be played between May 29 and June 1.

The all-important final is set to take place on June 3. The venues for playoffs and the final are yet to be announced.

