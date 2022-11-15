CSK released players 2023: Full list of players released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL Auction

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn't have the best of seasons last year as they finished in ninth position in the points table with just four wins to their name.

With the likes of Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis, who played a huge role in their title win in 2021, not with the team, the Men In Yellow found it tough to replace them. There was instability regarding the captaincy since MS Dhoni took the reins back from Ravindra Jadeja midway through the tournament.

There were a lot of reports about Jadeja leaving the franchise, but rumors say that Dhoni convinced one of his crucial players to stay and it worked. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway and Moeen Ali have also been retained.

Deepak Chahar missed last season with injury, but could form a lethal new-ball partnership with Mukesh Chaudhary in the upcoming season. Shivam Dube also managed to hold on to his spot with some impressive performances.

Chennai have most of their core intact, but they have decided to take some tough steps and release some of their veterans. Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa have both been an important part of CSK's success. But the Men in Yellow have decided to move on from the senior pros.

Quite a few youngsters who impressed last season like Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana and Prashant Solanki have been retained too. Young all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar will be keen to get an opportunity this time around.

CSK released players list

Here's the list of players that the Super Kings have released ahead of the auction next month:

Dwayne Bravo - (₹4.4 crore)

Chris Jordan - (₹3.5 crore)

Robin Uthappa - (₹2 crore)

Adam Milne - (₹1.9 crore)

N Jagadeesan - (₹20 lakh)

C Hari Nishaanth - (₹20 lakh)

K Bhagath Varma - (₹20 lakh)

KM Asif - (₹20 lakh)

The purse remaining with CSK is ₹ 20.45 crore.

