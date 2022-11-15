CSK retained players 2023: Full list of players retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL Auction

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings had a forgettable season earlier this year. They managed only four wins in 14 matches and finished ninth in the points table.

Chennai Super Kings tried out Ravindra Jadeja as their new captain in IPL 2022, but the experiment failed. MS Dhoni took back the captaincy midway through the season. Still, the team could not avoid a ninth-place finish.

Over the years, the Super Kings have retained their core group of players, but as senior players are inching towards the end of their careers, the franchise now needs some young blood in the squad.

CSK may look to add some talented youngsters to their squad at the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction. Many fans want them to re-sign England all-rounder Sam Curran, who missed the previous IPL season.

Here's a look at the full list of players retained by the Super Kings ahead of IPL 2023:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, and Subhranshu Senapati.

Player Role IPL 2023 Price Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter ₹6 crore MS Dhoni Batter ₹12 crore Subhranshu Senapati Batter ₹20 lakh Devon Conway Batter ₹1 crore Ambati Rayudu Wicket-keeper ₹6.75 crore Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder ₹16 crore Moeen Ali All-rounder ₹8 crore Mitchell Santner All-rounder ₹1.9 crore Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder ₹50 lakh Shivam Dube All-rounder ₹4 crore Prashant Solanki Bowler ₹1.2 crore Mukesh Choudhary Bowler ₹20 lakh Matheesha Pathirana Bowler ₹20 lakh Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler ₹1.5 crore Simarjeet Singh Bowler ₹20 lakh Maheesh Theekshana Bowler ₹70 lakh Tushar Deshpande Bowler ₹20 lakh

The Chennai Super Kings still have two overseas slots vacant in their squad. The Chennai-based franchise will look to strengthen their squad by adding a couple of big names in the IPL 2023 auction. CSK also have a few openings for Indian cricketers.

After retaining the aforementioned list of players, the Super Kings have INR 20.45 crore remaining in their auction purse. It will be interesting to see which players the Chennai-based franchise sign at the IPL 2023 Mini Auction.

