CSK Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, May 12 ended the suspense over the resumption of IPL 2025. The T20 league which was suspended for a week on May 9, will resume on May 17 with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

A total of 17 matches will be played across six venues during the remainder of the tournament, with the final on June 3. Five time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have played 12 matches in the league stage and need to feature in another two matches. They have already been eliminated from the playoffs race and will be playing for some pride.

CSK will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20 in an evening game. MS Dhoni and co. will end their IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25 in a day match.

Chennai Super Kings' revised schedule for IPL 2025

Below is Chennai Super Kings' revised schedule for IPL 2025, with IST timings.

May 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (7:30 PM)

May 25: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (3:30 PM)

Chennai Super Kings' current position in the points table

CSK are languishing in the last position in the IPL 2025 points table. They have played 12 matches, winning only three games and losing nine. They have six points to their name, with a poor net run rate of -0.992.

In their previous match, Chennai registered a two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, KKR were restricted to 179-6 as left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad starred with 4-31. In the chase, Dewald Brevis (52 off 25), Urvil Patel (31 off 11) and Shivam Dube (45 off 40) made crucial contributions.

With the close win against KKR, Chennai ended their four-match losing streak. Their only other victories in IPL 2025 so far have come against Mumbai Indians (March 23) and Lucknow Super Giants (April 14).

