CSK's Matheesha Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka to manage hamstring injury 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star pacer Matheesha Pathirana's 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely over as the franchise confirms that he has returned to Sri Lanka to recover from a hamstring injury. The youngster was dealing with an injury of late, causing him to miss the loss against the Punjab Kings at home and the ongoing clash against the same opposition in Dharamsala.

During the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during CSK's home clash against PBSK recently, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad stated that Pathirana was dealing with a slight niggle. The impression was that the ace pacer would return soon after a break like he usually does, but the injury is more serious than initially deemed, and it has forced the pacer to return home midway through the tournament.

The Chennai Super Kings released a statement on their website, which does not explicitly mention whether he will return for the latter stages of the tournament, especially the playoffs if the franchise manages to qualify.

"Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery. The right-arm pacer played six matches in IPL 2024 picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68. Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery," the statement read.

Pathirana had also missed the start of the season due to an injury that he sustained during national duty in the away series against Bangladesh in early March.

CSK's pace bowling injury crisis worsens with Pathirana's departure

With Pathirana's injury clearly being more than just a niggle, CSK are in a major fix ahead of the business end of the tournament. Fellow pacer Deepak Chahar has also apparently sustained a serious injury during the home match against PBKS, hobbling off while bowling his first over. CSK coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that the injury does not look good, and he is not playing a part in the ongoing clash against PBKS in Dharamshala.

CSK's other death bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, is also not available for the remainder of the tournament. The veteran seamer has left for national duty ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup as Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series at home.

