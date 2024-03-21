CSK's Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of the start of IPL 2024: Reports

In a massive early blow to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), their ace overseas quick Matheesha Pathirana has been ruled out of the start of the IPL 2024 season due to a grade one hamstring injury, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Pathirana pulled the muscle on his left leg during the second T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet on March 6. He was seen clutching his leg trying to finish an over but had to ultimately pull out and walk off.

According to the report, he hasn't joined CSK's camp and is currently undergoing rehab with a Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) physio, who'll have to give him the required clearance to join the five-time champions' squad. He'll, thus, almost certainly miss CSK's campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.

Pathirana was one of the finds of IPL 2023. He took 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 19.52. 18 of those scalps came in death overs -- the most in the tournament -- and he was MS Dhoni's designated slog-overs weapon.

Mustafizur Rahman could come in for Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh's leading pacer Mustafizur Rahman could be in for a chance to play against RCB at Chepauk Stadium. The left-arm pacer, known for using the over-the-wicket angle and his supple wrists to outfox batters, also had an injury scare during the third ODI against Sri Lanka on March 18.

He suffered cramps and had to be stretchered out. However, he has recovered and joined CSK's squad and will be able to play the first match. Despite being a canny operator, 'Fizz' hasn't played too many full seasons in the IPL.

In overall 48 matches across four teams, he has picked up 47 wickets at an average of 30.72. Like Pathirana, he'd hope that Chepauk's dry and gripping track supports his cutters and yorkers more than the opposition pacers.